FLORIDA

Funds awarded to victims of school shooting

The families of the 17 victims killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting will each receive $400,000 from a $10.5 million fund. Eighteen of the injured survivors will receive $1.63 million.

The Broward Education Foundation and a steering committee for the victims announced Monday the breakdown of the funds that were raised through a GoFundMe campaign. Nearly 37,000 individuals and companies donated to the fund. The fund does not include the millions that students have raised through March for Our Lives for advocacy efforts.

Nearly 450 students who were inside the building when the Feb. 14 shooting happened will receive $2,500, and 1,048 students who were on campus during the shooting but not in that building will receive $1,000. Payments will begin on July 16, according to a statement from the foundation.

Nearly everyone who applied for financial support was granted it. There were 1,654 applications submitted and 1,517 were approved, according to the foundation. The group says 100 percent of the funds raised will go to victims and their families.

— Associated Press

IDAHO

3-year-old stabbed at birthday party dies

A 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her own birthday party died Monday, two days after a man invaded the celebration and stabbed nine people, authorities said.

Timmy Kinner is accused of attacking a group of children and the adults who tried to protect them at the party at an apartment complex that is home to many refugee families.

Word of the child’s death came at Kinner’s first court appearance, where a judge told him that he was charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the Saturday night attack.

Kinner, 30, is American, and the victims are members of refugee families from Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia. Boise Police Chief William Bones said the evidence does not suggest the attack was a hate crime.

The suspect had recently stayed at the apartment complex but was asked to leave Friday over bad behavior, Bones said. He returned the next evening and began attacking people.

— Associated Press

Tourists on boat see body float by in Boston: Tourists on a sightseeing boat in Boston on Monday saw a body floating by them in the river they were riding on. The U.S. Coast Guard said the people spotted the body about 10:50 a.m. while riding on a Boston Duck Tour amphibious vehicle that travels on water as well as roadways. State police identified the body as that of a 59-year-old Boston man who had been reported missing. The body has been removed from the Charles River beneath the Longfellow Bridge.

— Associated Press