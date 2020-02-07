His funeral will be held on Monday at Gardendale First Baptist Church.

O’Rear had been with the department about a year. He was the father of two children, and had another on the way, Ellerbrock said.

AD

“Everybody loved him,” Ellerbrock said. “He was a tremendous asset to our community.”

Preston Chyenne Johnson, 37, was charged with capital murder, attempted murder of a police officer and firing a gun at police.

Johnson has been arrested multiple times on drug possession and other charges over the p ast decade, court records show. It’s unclear whether Johnson had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.