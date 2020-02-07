His funeral will be held on Monday at Gardendale First Baptist Church.
O’Rear had been with the department about a year. He was the father of two children, and had another on the way, Ellerbrock said.
“Everybody loved him,” Ellerbrock said. “He was a tremendous asset to our community.”
Preston Chyenne Johnson, 37, was charged with capital murder, attempted murder of a police officer and firing a gun at police.
Johnson has been arrested multiple times on drug possession and other charges over the p ast decade, court records show. It’s unclear whether Johnson had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.