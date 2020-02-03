The hourlong service included songs of loss and longing along with a sermon about the struggles and faith.

AD

“This isn’t fair,” said officiant Bryan Logan as he addressed a crowd of about 50 family and friends, gesturing to the three white caskets “This is not fair to anybody sitting here this morning.

AD

“It is not fair.”

Police allege the children’s mother, Rachel Henry, admitted to smothering them on Jan. 21 in Phoenix, Arizona. Henry, 22, was indicted last week on three counts of first-degree murder. Her arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

Images of Zane showed the toddler playing with toy cars and a Buzz Lightyear action figure. Another photo showed infant Cataleya sleeping in her grandmother’s arms

“(Cataleya) was her brother and sister’s biggest fan,” Logan noted. “She could not stand to be away from them.”

In one video of Mireya, someone asked her, “What do you want to say?”

“I love you,” she answered.