An attendee holds a program as police officers attend the funeral for Chicago police Officer Conrad Gary, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago. Gary was one of two Chicago officers who were struck and killed by a commuter train as they were investigating a report of gunfire in the area. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (Associated Press)

CHICAGO — One of two Chicago police officers struck and killed by a train is being remembered as a devoted father and husband, loyal friend and dedicated police officer.

Hundreds of officers on Friday crowded into a Roman Catholic Church on the city’s South Side where Cardinal Blase Cupich helped celebrate a funeral Mass for 31-year-old Gary Conrad. Speakers included Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Johnson spoke of Gary as a friend to other officers. He reminded the audience that it was Gary’s dedication to finding the person who had just fired a gun that led him and Officer Eduardo Marmolejo Monday night to the train tracks where they were killed by a passing commuter train.

Marmolejo’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

