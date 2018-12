Officers prepare for the funeral for fallen Chicago police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) Marmolejo and officer Conrad Gary were killed Monday night, Dec. 17 by a passing commuter train. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Hundreds crowded into Roman Catholic Church on Chicago’s South Side to remember the second of two officers struck and killed by a train .

Officer Eduardo Marmolejo was celebrated as a humble hero during his funeral Saturday. Gov. Bruce Rauner, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson attended the funeral.

To Marmolejo’s eldest daughter, the 36-year-old was a dedicated father of three, who taught her that it’s often small actions in life that have the biggest impact.

Rebeca Marmolejo said it breaks her “heart into a million pieces” to never see her father again.

Marmolejo’s service comes one day after the funeral of 31-year-old Officer Conrad Gary .

The two were stuck by a passing train Monday while trying to find someone who had been shooting a gun.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.