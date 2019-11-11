Police say 28-year-old Daunte Johnson has confessed to killing Nevaeh and her mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley. Police say Johnson told them he tossed the girl’s body in a trash bin.

Two other children were found safe after Bradley’s body was found stabbed on Aug. 5.

WIS-TV reports Elijah Nelson, Nevaeh’s grandfather, told mourners that “this is the hardest thing I had to do,” acknowledging his granddaughter’s death.

DNA from the remains were matched to Nevaeh Adams.

___

Information from: WIS-TV, http://www.wistv.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD