MICHIGAN

Funeral held for girl killed by dogs

A private funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday for a Detroit girl who was killed by three dogs while she rode her bike.

The Detroit News reported that purple and pink flowers decorated the entrance at St. Cunegunda Church. Those were 9-year-old Emma Hernandez’s favorite colors.

Emma was attacked Monday while riding her bike in an alley near her home. The owner of the dogs, Pierre Cleveland, has been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes for failing to control the dogs. One dog was fatally shot in the attack.

Defense attorney Emmett Greenwood said Cleveland tried to get the dogs off Emma.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Man charged with killing boss after firing

Authorities said that a 22-year-old Texas man fatally shot his boss after being fired.

Jatraveous Williams remained jailed Saturday after being charged with murder in the death of Leonard John Ruffer, 56.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that Williams shot Ruffer, who owned a floor installation business, after Ruffer fired him. Investigators say Ruffer was shot Friday morning at his home in the Houston suburb of Spring.

The sheriff’s office said one of Williams’s relatives was driving him to speak with investigators when he pulled out a gun. The relative stopped at a gas station and called authorities. After a 90-minute standoff, Williams surrendered to deputies.

— Associated Press

Texas man joins father in indictment: A South Texas man who with his father is accused in the shooting deaths of four people at a toddler's birthday party in 2018 has been indicted on capital murder charges. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported that Ronnie Rodriguez Jr., 21, was being held without bond Saturday after being indicted two days earlier. His father, Ronnie Rodriguez Sr., 38, was indicted on capital murder charges in December and is in jail. The Rodriguezes got into an argument with the four men at the party and began firing after accusing one of being a "peeping Tom," authorities said.

Man charged with hate crime in alleged assault on mayor: A man who allegedly grabbed the mayor of Burien, Wash., around the neck during a community festival has been charged with a hate crime by the Washington Attorney General's Office. The Seattle Times reported that Craig Tweney, 63, was charged with malicious harassment, the state's hate crime law, and fourth-degree assault in a case involving Mayor Jimmy Matta, Burien's first Latino mayor. Matta said Tweney made racist comments while trying to put him in a headlock at a block party on July 21, 2018.