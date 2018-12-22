Illinois

Funeral held for officer struck by a train

Hundreds crowded into a Roman Catholic church on Chicago’s South Side to remember the second of two officers struck and killed by a train.

Officer Eduardo Marmolejo was celebrated as a humble hero during his funeral Saturday. Gov. Bruce Rauner, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson attended.

To Marmolejo’s eldest daughter, the 36-year-old was a dedicated father of three, who taught her that it is often small actions in life that have the biggest impact.

Rebeca Marmolejo said it breaks her “heart into a million pieces” to never see her father again. Marmolejo’s service comes one day after the funeral of 31-year-old Officer Conrad Gary.

The two were stuck by a passing train Monday while trying to find someone who had been shooting a gun.

— Associated Press

Massachusetts

Lawsuit blames owner of OxyContin maker

An updated complaint in Massachusetts’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma claims members of the family that owns the OxyContin maker are personally responsible for fueling abuse of the deadly painkiller.

The filing late Friday in Suffolk County Superior Court expands on the lawsuit the state filed in June against the drugmaker, 16 current and former executives, and members of the Sackler family, which owns the company.

The suit asserts that over the past decade, the Sacklers controlled a deceptive sales campaign by Purdue aimed at getting more people on higher doses of opioids to boost profits.

The state claims that the family members directed the company to hire hundreds more sales representatives to visit physicians “thousands more times,” to get more of them to prescribe its painkiller. The Sacklers also directed representatives to encourage physicians to prescribe more of the opioids at the highest doses, the complaint stated.

In a statement Saturday, Stamford, Conn.-based Purdue Pharma called the updated complaint “irresponsible and inaccurate,” adding that “Purdue and the individual defendants will aggressively defend against these misleading allegations.”

— Associated Press

Children killed in fire in Ohio are mourned: Firefighters and family members gathered for the funerals for five children killed in a fire at their Ohio home. Saturday services for the children who ranged in age from 1 to 9 were preceded by a two-hour visitation at New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown. Fire officials' investigation into the fire's cause continues.

— Associated Press