SHERIDAN, Ill. — A small funeral home was packed with hundreds of mourners for a 21-year-old college student who was killed on the first day of his internship when a worker opened fire inside an Illinois manufacturing facility.

Trevor Wehner was among five people killed in the Friday shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora.

During a brief religious service Wednesday in the Village of Sheridan, Wehner was remembered as family-oriented, someone who could change the atmosphere of a room just by walking in and who liked to tease and play jokes.

Before Wehner’s funeral, residents of Sheridan and nearby towns filed into a funeral home filled with wreaths and photo collages to pay their respects to his family.

Wehner was a Northern Illinois University business student. The university plans a vigil Thursday to honor Wehner and Clayton Parks, a 2014 alumnus also killed in the shooting. The funeral for another victim, 54-year-old Vicente Juarez, will be Friday.

