NYACK, N.Y. — A funeral will be held Thursday for a pregnant mother of six who police say was killed when a driver hit her family outside a convenience store after words were exchanged about his smoking.

Police say Melissa Castillo DeLoatch shielded her youngest child, who was in a stroller, last Wednesday in suburban Haverstraw (HAV’-uhr-straw), New York. Her husband and the children, ages 11 months to 10 years, were treated at area hospitals.

A felony complaint alleges that Jason Mendez intentionally slammed into the victims and then backed up, drove forward and hit them again.

An email requesting comment was sent to Mendez’s attorney on Monday.

DeLoatch’s brother, Ryan Christopher, tells the Journal News that she was “the most caring person in the world.”

