Sometimes known as “Big John” for his towering frame, the 62-year-old sheriff was a fixture of Lowndes County. Williams was elected as sheriff in 2010 after decades working in law enforcement.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Williams.
Eighteen-year-old William Chase Johnson is charged with murder in the sheriff’s death. Johnson is the son of a sheriff’s deputy in neighboring Montgomery County.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.