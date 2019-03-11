ROCKFORD, Ill. — A funeral is scheduled for a sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a man who fled and engaged officers in an hours-long standoff in Illinois.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner was shot Thursday while working on a task force trying to serve a warrant at a hotel in Rockford, about 80 miles (128.7 kilometer) northwest of Chicago. The (Rockford) Register Star reports a funeral will be held Wednesday for the 35-year-old officer.

Investigators say the suspect, 39-year-old Floyd E. Brown, fled after the shooting in a vehicle that crashed along an interstate about 170 miles away, sparking a standoff. He was eventually arrested on murder charges.

Brown is scheduled to appear in federal court Monday afternoon in Rockford.

