FILE - This March 24, 2014, file photo provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., shows Botham Jean, speaking at the university. Jean was fatally shot Sept. 6, 2018, by off-duty officer Amber Guyger who says she mistook his residence for her own. The service for 26-year-old Botham Jean will start at noon Thursday, Sept. 13, at a church in suburban Dallas following a public viewing. (Jeff Montgomery/Harding University via AP, File) (Associated Press)

DALLAS — A funeral is scheduled Thursday for a black man killed in his home by a Dallas police officer who says she mistook his residence for her own.

The service for 26-year-old Botham Jean will start at noon at a church in suburban Dallas following a public viewing. The funeral will also be streamed live.

Jean was fatally shot last week by off-duty officer Amber Guyger. Court documents say Guyger thought she had encountered a burglar. She has been charged with manslaughter.

Family and friends described Jean as a devout Christian and a caring individual.

His mother, Allison Jean, recalled her son’s commitment to his faith at a prayer vigil last weekend. Jean says her son “did everything with passion” and was a meticulous person.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.