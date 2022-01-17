Those in attendance at the three-hour service listened to Bible readings, official proclamations and music. Relatives spoke about their loss and their memories of their loved ones from two microphones behind tables bearing caskets amid white flowers and large pictures of the victims.
The victims of the Jan. 5 fire were all on the third floor of a duplex north of the city center near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The three-story brick duplex was owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which is the city’s public housing agency and the state’s biggest landlord.
Three sisters — Rosalee McDonald, Virginia Thomas and Quinsha White — and nine of their children died in the blaze, according to family members.
The city last week identified the other victims as Quintien Tate-McDonald, Destiny McDonald, Dekwan Robinson, J’Kwon Robinson, Taniesha Robinson, Tiffany Robinson, Shaniece Wayne, Natasha Wayne and Janiyah Roberts.
Officials did not provide the ages of the deceased.
Investigators last week confirmed that it started at a Christmas tree but stopped short of officially saying that it was sparked by a child playing with a lighter.
The blaze had been the deadliest fire in years at a U.S. residential building but was surpassed days later by a fire in a high-rise in New York City’s Bronx borough that killed 17 people, including several children.
— Associated Press
Florida
Police: Teen, 15, shot in neck after car chase
A police sergeant chased and shot a 15-year-old who was running with a Glock handgun after crashing a car into a fence, police said. The teen remained in critical condition Monday as the shooting is investigated.
The Miami-Dade police officer who shot the teen was serving on Operation Community Shield, a joint state-federal-local task force focused on violent crime. His patrol unit has been busy in the aftermath of the killing of Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh in an ambush shooting on Friday evening.
Police spotted the 15-year-old driving a black Dodge Challenger after another agency asked officers to look out for the car. Officers followed the car and another vehicle for several blocks until one of the drivers noticed they were being followed and a chase began.
One of the vehicles got away, and the Challenger crashed into a fence. Several people then got out and ran, police said.
The other suspects got away, police said. The teen wounded by police was found with a Glock, and a semiautomatic rifle was found in the car, police said.
The teen was wanted for firearms possession and occupied burglary, according to police.
The police officer, a sergeant, was not injured, police said.
On Friday evening, the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, the Miami Herald and WPLG-TV reported.
Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but were not hurt.
— Associated Press
WYOMING
Judge questions rule on Yellowstone bison
A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to revisit part of its decision not to protect Yellowstone National Park’s bison as an endangered species.
The Buffalo Field Campaign and Western Watersheds Project groups have been fighting since 2014 to have Yellowstone’s bison declared endangered or threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
They have argued that two separate groups of bison in the park are genetically distinct. Rather than set a population limit of 3,000 animals for the entire park, they said, the limit should be 3,000 for each herd, or 6,000 overall.
The Fish and Wildlife Service, citing a different study, has argued that the herds are not genetically distinct and rejected the listing petition in 2019, the Billings Gazette reported.
The federal agency failed to articulate why it chose one study over the other, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss in Washington wrote in an opinion last week. Moss set no deadline for the Fish and Wildlife Service to respond but will require both sides to update the court on the case within 90 days.
— Associated Press