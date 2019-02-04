PASADENA, Calif. — A prominent competitor to Netflix is claiming that the streamer is deceiving the public about what is a hit and what isn’t.

FX Networks chief executive John Landgraf said Monday that Netflix is using cloudy measurements to claim increasing dominance among viewers.

Applying long-used industry standards to Netflix, “their true batting average would be viewed as unimpressive,” Landgraf said.

The streaming service has upended the TV industry with a gusher of programming beyond that of any other outlet. This year, Netflix also realized its goal of earning a best-picture Oscar nomination, for the film “Roma.”

Landgraf said a program such as “Stranger Things” is rightly cited by Netflix as an audience “home run,” but he called it an outlier.

