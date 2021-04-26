The park 15 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta is a popular hiking and tourist destination but is replete with Confederate imagery, including a colossal sculpture of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson on the mountain’s northern face. It is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted.

The carving, which measures 190 feet across and 90 feet tall, was completed in 1972 and shows the three Confederate leaders on horseback.

The Stone Mountain Action Coalition, a grass-roots group, last year proposed that the association remove Confederate flags at the base of the mountain, change the names of streets and other park features with Confederate affiliations, and refocus the park around such themes as racial reconciliation and justice.

The board could vote on at least some of the proposals next month. Gov. Brian Kemp (R) appointed the board’s first African American chair — the Rev. Abraham Mosley — last week.

Mosley said after the meeting he supported the proposals but wanted to see more changes. “I think this is a first step to a lot of good things to come here at the Stone Mountain park. It’s just going to take time to get there.”

— Associated Press

OKLAHOMA

Governor signs

antiabortion bills

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed three antiabortion bills into law on Monday, including ones to criminalize the procedure in certain cases and cost providers their medical licenses for performing them.

The Republican-controlled Senate passed measures requiring physicians who perform abortions to be certified in obstetrics and gynecology, adding performing an abortion to the list of unprofessional conduct by doctors, and prohibiting abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

In the case of the fetal-heartbeat bill, any doctor who performs an abortion after detecting a heartbeat would be guilty of homicide.

Embryonic cardiac activity can be detected using vaginal ultrasounds as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. Less-invasive abdominal ultrasounds can detect a heartbeat a few weeks later.

The bills have been criticized by the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights, which has successfully sued to overturn numerous antiabortion laws in recent years.

Several other antiabortion bills are still awaiting the governor’s signature, including a “trigger bill” that would immediately outlaw abortion in Oklahoma if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion. At least 10 states have similar laws, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Oklahoma is one of several states where GOP gains are giving momentum to prohibitions on the procedure.