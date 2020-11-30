In Connecticut, the fast-moving storm knocked out power to more than 32,000 households, utilities said.
More than 43,000 homes and businesses had lost power as of midafternoon in Massachusetts, mostly on Cape Cod, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.
The state transportation agency said a portion of the eastbound Massachusetts Turnpike was shut down late Monday after a tractor-trailer rig jacknifed, spilling a large amount of fuel on the highway. State police lowered the speed limit elsewhere on Interstate 90 after a number of crashes blamed on poor road conditions.
In Warren, Rhode Island, heavy winds uprooted a large Burger King sign and sent it crashing to the ground. No injuries were reported.
