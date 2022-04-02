The future president was trying to eliminate a Japanese radio tower in 1944 when his aircraft was hit and he bailed out; a submarine rescued him but the other two men in the plane died. During the dedication ceremony, his grandson Pierce Bush said the elder Bush thought about the other men who didn’t make it constantly.

“In some way,” Bush’s grandson said, “it impacted how he lived.”

The former president, who died in 2018, was an early supporter of the museum that was first called the D-Day Museum and later dubbed the National WWII Museum. The Aviation Gallery named in his honor includes six vintage airplanes including the Avenger.