The annual contest occurs during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which draws balloon pilots and hundreds of thousands of spectators from around the world.

America’s Challenge is one of the world’s premier distance races for gas balloons. The team that travels the longest distance wins.

Officials will verify flight data as part of the scoring process before crowning Zapart and Cayton this year’s winners. Eight other teams competed, with the second team traveling nearly 1,330 miles (2,135 kilometers).

