RAYNE, Pa. — Authorities say a drunk driver crashed into a pump at a Pennsylvania gas station, sparking a fire that killed an employee who became trapped inside the burning service station building.

The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Pikel’s Top Tier Fuels in Rayne, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

State police say two men were in a car that hopped a curb, struck at least one fuel pump and crashed into an auto repair building.

Fire soon engulfed the car and building, trapping 52-year-old Melissa Ann Myers inside. Her body was found by emergency responders.

Thirty-three-year-old James Brown faces numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle while driving drunk. The second man hasn’t been charged.

No attorney information is available in online court documents.

