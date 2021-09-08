No, the recall is not over, and the results still very much in the balance. But polls and mail-in ballot returns are all trending toward Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, pulled along by his message to reject for reasons of public health, women’s reproductive rights and environmental policy a Republican-led recall effort mounted against him three years into his first term.
The momentum is the result of a more-refined Democrat message, focused now on the efficacy of the public health measures Newsom has imposed to stop the coronavirus’s spread. It has caught on with a worried electorate as covid-19 cases rise again in parts of the country.
Nearly every speaker at the rally emphasized the risk of voting for candidates on the Republican side, including its front-runner, the conservative radio host Larry Elder, who has pledged to abolish the mask and coronavirus vaccine regulations Newsom has put in place.
After a handful of introductory speakers, Harris took the stage and began, “I came home for one purpose — to stand and speak in support of my friend, my longtime friend.”
The two emerged as prominent Bay Area politicians together, and Harris recalled Newsom, as San Francisco’s mayor, going against legal advice to issue the nation’s first same-sex marriage licenses. Harris served as the city’s district attorney at the time.
“He never hears no, never ‘something is not possible,’ ” Harris said. “That’s the kind of leadership this daughter of California wants.”
The event, drawing a couple hundred guests and transmitting a pro-union vibe, was hosted in a sunny parking lot of a training center of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Newsom advisers say labor organizers have knocked on 2 million doors in the state and made millions of calls since the effort began.
A Teamsters truck parked adjacent to the event, and there were as many hard hats and safety vests as business suits in the audience there to see Harris, whom U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) called “a daughter of the East Bay.”
“This is not just an attack on Gavin Newsom, it’s an attack on all of us,” Lee said. “So we don’t have time to wait. This is happening right now.”
Alameda County is certainly Harris country, the county of her birth. (Harriswas born in Oakland, about 10 miles north of San Leandro.) This more southern stretch of the East Bay is intensely Democratic, even more so than the rest of thestate itself. And San Leandro is a majority-minority city with Black, Latino and Asian Americans easily outnumbering White people in a growing population of about 91,000.
Newsom won with 80 percent of the vote in Alameda County in 2018; two years later President Biden and Vice President Harris won the county by an equally gaping margin.
Harris was due to appear with Newsom last month but was forced to cancel on the day a suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. servicemembers in Afghanistan.
The timing now coincides with Newsom’s homestretch run. In a roughly two-week period, he has turned up the noise — public appearances, on-air advertising, phone banks — on what had been an expensive, if fairly quiet campaign, until then.
In recent days, Newsom’s campaign has brought in popular liberal proxies to drive the Democratic vote. It was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Saturday in Southern California, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) in the same region a day later, then Harris on her turf.
President Biden (D) is due in California in the coming days. The president has planned a stop at a town or two damaged by wildfires this summer, then a rally with Newsom, whom he has consistently supported by condemning the recall but has not appeared in person on the governor’s behalf.
California is a notoriously complex and expensive state in which to campaign, riven by multiple media markets and regional sensibilities. Newsom outraised his potential rivals by a wide margin, taking in more than $51 million, and the money will help with the end game.
Recanting nothing, Larry Elder becomes the likeliest candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom — and the likeliest to let him hold on to his job
On Wednesday, the campaign announced that ads featuring former president Barack Obama will begin appearing this evening on California television stations and on social media platforms.
Although Election Day is Tuesday, because of California’s all-mail voting options, 30 percent of eligible voters have already returned ballots. Democratic strategists have begun to mention the possibility of a historic turnout to culminate a special election campaign where, initially, the great fear was that few would vote at all.
Of the mail ballots returned so far, 3.5 million are from registered Democrats, a figure that outnumbers those returned by Republicans more than 2 to 1. While an encouraging sign for Newsom and his supporters, many Republicans here vote in person on Election Day, so it is difficult to place too much importance in the relatively low GOP turnout so far.
“Six more days. Six more days,” Newsom said after taking the stage and reminding the audience just how fast Election Day is approaching.
Two other trends have emerged in recent elections, Newsom advisers said.
The first is that young people, who lean Democratic, also tend to vote in person on Election Day. The second is that as much as a third of the vote statewide comes in after all precincts have reported — a collection of provisional, overseas and other late ballots known collectively as the “aftercount.”
Over the past two election cycles, these trends have tended to favor Democratic candidates in California, reflecting the party’s enormous registration advantage. Republican voter registration trails “declined to state” in California.
“Democrats are voting early,” said Sean Clegg, a partner at Bearstar Strategies, the political consultancy advising the Newsom campaign. “You will see a red shift to some of these numbers on Election Day. Then you will get the aftercount.”
The Newsom campaign veered through strategies for several months before settling in recent weeks on a more effective one, according to polls.
Newsom’s recall campaign started with an attempt to “nationalize” the election by warning that it was, in effect, an extension of the Jan. 6 Republican-inspired strategy to seize power by any means. The strategy never really caught on, especially amid a spiking coronavirus pandemic, a years-long drought and a seasonally early series of major wildfires, some of which are still burning.
The ballot comprises two questions: Should Newsom be recalled? And, if so, who should replace him? Forty-six candidates — but no major Democrats — have signed up to replace Newsom should he fail to win 50 percent of the “no” vote.
“Everyone has to vote ‘No,’ ” Harris said. “I voted no, my husband Doug, the first second gentleman, voted no, and we sent in our ballots. We all have to vote no.”
For weeks the Republican front-runner has been Elder, who, among other controversial comments about women and the legacy of slavery, has also pledged to abolish Newsom’s mask and vaccine mandates.
Those Newsom rules have proven largely popular as the coronavirus’s delta variant ravages some of California’s rural communities, especially those with the lowest vaccination rates. A poll published last week showed the top public concern with the Republican replacements were their positions against masks and vaccines for public employees and others.
“Our message now has simplified to one that says a ‘yes’ vote in this recall elects a pro-Trump, anti-vaccine candidate who will on Day One reverse the health protections that this governor has put in place,” Clegg said. “It’s that easy.”
Over roughly 15 minutes, Newsom sharply criticized Elder’s environmental, economic, immigration and abortion-rights policies, drawing boos from the audience.
“I want to quote Obama,” he said. “ ‘Don’t boo. Vote.’ ”
The crowd cheered.
Outside the security perimeter, a small group of pro-recall demonstrators chanted for a change in Sacramento. The issues they cared most about were unclear.
One truck carried a digital advertisement on its sides:
“Californians are stranded in Afghanistan — Where’s Kamala?” the ad read. “Campaigning in California.”
The fine print said the ad was paid for by the Republican National Committee.