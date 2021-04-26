Schwarzenegger is the last Republican to hold the top elected office in this increasingly Democratic state. Newsom, the former mayor of San Francisco and two-term state lieutenant governor, won the open governor’s seat easily in 2018.

But the covid-19 pandemic took a political toll on the governor, even though recent public opinion polls have found that only 40 percent of state voters would cast ballots to recall him. He would face voters in November 2022 if he survives the recall vote.

“This election will be about two different visions for California,” Juan Rodriguez, manager of the Stop the Republican Recall campaign, said Monday in a statement. “The Republican recall – backed by partisan, pro-Trump, and far-right forces – threatens our values as Californians and seeks to undo the important progress we’ve made under Governor Newsom - fighting COVID, supporting families who are struggling, protecting our environment, common-sense gun safety laws. There’s simply too much at stake – we will win.”

The recall effort, which started during the Trump administration with ideological origins in opposition to the governor’s immigration policy, has since focused mainly on Newsom’s managing of the covid-19 crisis and the economic strain his public-health policies have had on the state.

But, while the recall petition effort gained momentum over a winter of rampant covid-19 infections and a statewide economic lockdown, voters will likely be casting recall ballots at a more optimistic moment.

All of California’s 58 counties have left the most restrictive tier due to covid regulations, and the state currently has the lowest new daily case rate in the nation. Newsom has set June 15 as the day the state’s economy will reopen fully.

No date has been set for the recall election. The ballot will pose two related questions: Should Newsom be recalled? If a majority say “yes,” he will be out of office and the voters’ answer to the second question — Who should replace him? — will determine the next governor.

If Newsom survives the first question with a majority of “no” votes, the second question is moot. The Los Angeles Times reported Monday before the certification that the recall election, likely held less than a year before the regularly scheduled governor’s race, will cost an estimated $400 million.

With the certification, the anti-recall effort has about six weeks to convince those who signed the petition to withdraw their support. If enough do — a very, very long shot — the question will not make the ballot. That stage is scheduled to end June 22.

If enough signatures stand, the state department of finance and the legislature have roughly two more months to debate the cost of the recall. Then the secretary of state can schedule a date, which would likely fall between mid-November and early December.

More than 100 candidates signed up to replace Davis in the 2003 recall, given that the winner does not need a majority to secure the state’s top office. Newsom is not allowed to appear on the ballot of those who would replace him.

The Republican candidates who have gained the most attention after declaring so far are Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego; Caitlyn Jenner, the transgender-rights activist, former decathlon gold medalist and TV reality star; and, John Cox, the San Diego businessman who lost to Newsom in 2018.

“Californians from all walks of life are seizing this historic opportunity to demand change,” Faulconer said in a Monday statement. “Democrats, Republicans, and Independents are coming together to support this recall and get our state back on track. As the only candidate who’s won tough elections and enacted real reform, I am ready to lead this movement.”