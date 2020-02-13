While others shared his anger, Snoop Dogg was criticized for the ugliness of his threat. He posted another video apologizing on Wednesday, saying “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

“I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss,” King said in a statement to The Associated Press.

She said it was never her intention to add to the pain.

“As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times,” King said. “I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”