“I am pleased the Senate has confirmed my wife, Gayle Manchin, to lead the Appalachian Regional Commission,” Sen. Manchin said in a statement Thursday. “ARC is a vital partner to all those working and living in Appalachia, and I know that Gayle will bring the experience and skills necessary to successfully lead the commission as it serves the region.”
Gayle Manchin is a former West Virginia secretary of education and was once president of the state’s board of education. She was first lady of West Virginia when Joe Manchin served as governor from 2005 to 2010.