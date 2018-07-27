GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza health officials say a Palestinian was killed and dozens injured by Israeli fire at a border protest.

Israel’s military had no comment.

Hassan Najjar told The Associated Press Friday he witnessed the shooting of Ghazi Abu Mustafa.

He said soldiers shot at a group of Palestinians who rushed to the border and a bullet hit the man sitting about 250 meters away.

The Islamic militant group Hamas that rules Gaza has led weekly border protests aimed in part at drawing attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade set after it took control of Gaza in 2007.

Over 140, mostly unarmed, Palestinians have been killed since protests began.

Israel says it is defending its border and accuses Hamas of using protests as cover for attempts to breach the border and for attacks.

