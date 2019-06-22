Ohio

Gazebo where child

was shot is rebuilt

The gazebo where 12-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a white police officer in Cleveland is being rebuilt in Chicago as a temporary memorial and meeting spot.

Crews dismantled the gazebo outside the Cudell Recreation Center in 2016, nearly two years after the death of Tamir, who was shot while playing with a pellet gun. The reconstructed gazebo will be unveiled Sunday in Chicago outside an arts gallery and community space called Stony Island Arts Bank, Cleveland.com reported.

Tamir’s mother, Samaria Rice, initially wanted the gazebo to be destroyed but said she is glad she changed her mind. “It’s a part of history,” said Rice, who planned to attend the ceremony.

The reconstructed gazebo is being unveiled by the nonprofit Rebuild Foundation two days before what would have been Tamir’s 17th birthday. His mother hasn’t found a permanent home for the structure but said she hasn’t ruled out the possibility that it could be displayed in Cleveland again.

The city paid $6 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit over Tamir’s death.

He was shot by Timothy Loehmann within seconds of a cruiser stopping outside the recreation center in November 2014 as Loehmann and his partner responded to a report of a man with a gun.

Loehmann was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, but he was fired in 2017 for failing to disclose to the city that he had been forced out by another department. The Cleveland police union has challenged Loehmann’s firing, calling the decision a “witch hunt.”

— Associated Press

Hawaii

Skydiving plane crash

on Oahu kills 11

A skydiving plane crashed and burst into flames just after takeoff from a small seaside airfield on the island of Oahu, killing 11 people, officials said Saturday.

Authorities initially reported that nine people died in the crash Friday evening and that three of them were customers of a skydiving company and six were employees.

But the Hawaii Department of Transportation tweeted Saturday that officials later “confirmed there were 11 people on board the plane” and no survivors. The twin-engine Beechcraft King Air plane took off from Dillingham Airfield on the north shore of the island.

The plane turned around after it took off and appeared to be heading back to the airfield when it skimmed over some trees and crashed near the airfield’s perimeter fence, witness Steven Tickemeyer told KHON television news.

— Associated Press

New Hampshire

Plea issued on crash

that killed 7 bikers

Investigators issued a plea Saturday for the public to come forward with information as they try to determine what caused a pickup truck hauling a trailer to collide with a group of 10 motorcycles on a rural highway, killing seven bikers and leaving their community reeling.

Authorities identified the pickup driver as Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, an employee of a Springfield, Mass., company called Westfield Transport.

Zhukovskyy survived and has not been charged, authorities said.

Someone who answered the phone at a listing for Westfield Transport on Saturday and declined to give a name said the company is cooperating with the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board is among the agencies investigating. Authorities said they’re asking for the public’s help in the form of videos, photos or other information about the collision or the vehicles involved.

— Associated Press