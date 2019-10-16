By Associated Press October 16, 2019 at 11:39 AM EDTDETROIT — General Motors and union reach tentative deal that could end monthlong strike by more than 49,000 workers.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy