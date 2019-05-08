LOS ANGELES — George Clooney says the media should “be a little kinder” to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after she gave birth to a baby boy.

Clooney told The Associated Press Tuesday at the Hollywood premiere of his movie “Catch 22” that the media scrutiny will intensify now that she and Prince Harry are parents. The actor says the media coverage is part of being members of the royal family.

However, Clooney says the coverage steps “into a really dark place” when the media interviews people’s parents. He says “the press turned on them” and he thinks people should be kinder because “she’s a young woman who just had a baby.”

Clooney’s wife, Amal, attended the duchess’ baby shower and the Clooneys have vacationed with the royal couple.

