“No matter what you have heard or seen about the case, and no matter what opinions you might have formed, can you put all of that aside and decide this case only on the evidence you receive in court, follow the law and decide the case in a fair and impartial manner?” the survey asks.

The questionnaire, issued more than three months before the scheduled trial, comes as attorneys for the former officers have questioned the ability to seat an impartial jury in Minneapolis, citing intense media coverage of the case and the possibility that protests could threaten the safety of participants, including jurors.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill, who is overseeing the case, rejected defense motions last month to move the trial out of Minneapolis, arguing a “fair and safe trial” can be held in the city and pointing out that “no corner of the state of Minnesota has been shielded from pretrial publicity regarding the death of George Floyd.”

But Cahill said he would reconsider a change of venue if “the court is satisfied that a fair and impartial trial cannot be had.” During a September pretrial hearing, the judge told defense attorneys he planned a longer than usual jury selection process and was considering sending questionnaires to a wider pool of prospective jurors. A court spokesman could not immediately say Tuesday how many possible jurors had been initially summoned in the case.

Floyd died May 25 after being handcuffed face down on a South Minneapolis street by police responding to a 911 call about a counterfeit $20 bill that had been passed at a local convenience store. Following a struggle, then-officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as the man repeatedly complained of struggling to breathe.

Chauvin, who was with the department for 19 years, has been charged with murder, and three other officers at the scene — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao — have been charged with aiding and abetting. All four were fired from the police department and are scheduled to go on trial on March 8 — though attorneys for Chauvin and Thao have asked to delay the trial. Cahill has scheduled a Jan. 11 hearing on that issue.

Floyd’s death sparked a nationwide movement for social and racial justice, with protests emerging in cities across the country. In Minneapolis, a wide swath of the city was burned and destroyed during demonstrations in the days after Floyd’s killing, and months later, the city remains on edge, amid an uptick in crime and continued tensions over race and policing.

Defense attorneys have argued those tensions could be detrimental to their clients. In a recent court hearing, Robert Paule, an attorney for Thao, suggested jurors could be fearful that Minneapolis would be set flame again by protesters unhappy with the verdict in the case.

The questionnaire includes several questions asking potential jurors if they or anyone close to them participated in the historic protests that erupted across the country in the aftermath of Floyd’s death. “If you participated, did you carry a sign?” the survey asks. “What did it say?”

It also questions if they were personally impacted by the May protests after Floyd’s death: “Did you or someone you know get injured or suffer any property damage?” It also asks potential jurors whether they believe the community has been “negatively or positively affected” by protests after Floyd’s death.

The survey includes more than a dozen questions on policing — soliciting juror views on the Minneapolis police department and if they have “ever personally seen the police use more force than was needed.” It asks potential jurors if they have ever been “restrained or put in a chokehold” by law enforcement or during a self-defense class, whether they have been trained to use a chokehold or whether they have martial arts experience.

In one section, prospective jurors are asked to rate several statements on a sliding scale of “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree”: “I support defunding the Minneapolis Police Department”; “Police in this country treat Whites and Blacks equally”; and “I do not trust the police.”

The survey says jury selection in the case will run from March 8 to March 26 — with opening arguments tentatively scheduled for March 29. Cahill has estimated the trial will last three to four weeks.