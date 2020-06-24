“This is another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmaud,” said Joyette M. Holmes, the district attorney in Cobb County, who was specially appointed to handle the case. “We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues.”

Speaking on the steps of the Glynn County Courthouse, Holmes said the grand jury had taken only 10 minutes on Wednesday to formalize the charges.

“The family was ecstatic to hear that it had happened this morning,” Holmes said.

The announcement suggested that the case against the three men is moving forward swiftly after criminal justice advocates objected to what they saw as a long initial delay in seeking charges.

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23 after the men followed him through a neighborhood after he jogged by. Arbery was shot and killed after the men confronted him, but no charges were filed in the immediate aftermath. It wasn’t until video surfaced of the killing that pressure grew on prosecutors, and charges against Travis and Greg McMichael — who are father and son — were announced in May. Bryan, who filmed the killing, was later charged, as well.

The grand jury indictment means that jurors found probable cause to send the case to trial.

Bob Rubin, a lawyer for Travis McMichael, said in an email to the Associated Press that his client intended to plead not guilty and that “we look forward to presenting all of the facts regarding this tragic death in a court of law.”

Kevin Gough, Bryan’s lawyer, told reporters that the indictment was “an important step in the process to moving this case closer to the speedy trial that Roddie has demanded.”