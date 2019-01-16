FILE - In this Thursday, March 1, 2018 file photo, Sen. Michael Williams, R - Cumming, speaks in support of a bill on the senate floor, in Atlanta. Williams, a Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate who campaigned in a “deportation bus” has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges. Williams requested a jury trial ahead of an arraignment hearing Wednesday, January 1, 2019. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) (Associated Press)

ATLANTA — A Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate who campaigned in a “deportation bus” has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges.

Ex-state Sen. Michael Williams was indicted last month in Hall County northeast of Atlanta on charges of insurance fraud and lying to investigators. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Williams requested a jury trial ahead of an arraignment hearing Wednesday. Attorney A.J. Richman said Williams “looks forward to his day in court.”

The charges stem from a May incident when Williams reported his campaign office was burglarized. Williams’ campaign manager said then that $300,000 worth of computers used to mine cryptocurrency was taken.

Williams finished last in the five-man Republican gubernatorial primary. He campaigned on loyalty to President Donald Trump and publicity stunts, including the “deportation bus,” symbolically targeting people in the country illegally.

