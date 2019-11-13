They’re accused of “interfering with voters by being in unauthorized areas” of voting locations while observing pilot elections conducted on the new machines on Nov. 5.

Marks says it’s a baseless attempt to discredit them.

Raffensperger spokesman Walter Jones says the investigation was launched after complaints from “poll workers and voters.”

Georgia is replacing its heavily scrutinized paperless voting machines with new touchscreen machines that print a paper ballot.

Marks and DeMillo are among detractors who say the new machines can’t be effectively audited.

