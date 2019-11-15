The commission says the campaign isn’t complying with subpoenas issued last spring.
AD
Abrams narrowly lost to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp last year.
Ethics commission chief David Emadi is a former county prosecutor who had donated to Kemp’s campaign.
A message left with Emadi’s office Friday afternoon was not immediately returned. He has previously defended the commission as independent and nonpartisan.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD