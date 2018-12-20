FILE - This May 16, 2018, file photo shows a vehicle used for state Sen. Michael Williams’ Georgia gubernatorial election campaign, surrounded by protesters in Clarkston, Ga. Williams, a former candidate in the Georgia governor’s race who featured the “deportation bus” in his GOP campaign, has been indicted on insurance fraud charges. The indictment handed up Tuesday, Dec. 20, by Hall County authorities was obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (Benjamin Nadler, File/Associated Press)

ATLANTA — A former candidate in the Georgia governor’s race who featured a “deportation bus” in his GOP campaign has been indicted on insurance fraud charges.

The indictment handed up Tuesday by Hall County authorities was obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution . It accuses state Sen. Michael Williams of making a false report that computer servers were stolen from his campaign office shortly before his last-place finish in the May Republican primary.

The Forsyth County Republican declined comment Thursday. His former campaign manager, Seth Weathers, tells the newspaper the indictment was a “political witch hunt from the beginning and has zero merit.”

Williams based his campaign on loyalty to Donald Trump and a series of publicity stunts, including a “deportation bus .”

Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh says Williams is making arrangements to turn himself in.

