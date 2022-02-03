Link and two others would be forced out for at least two years because the 10-member commission is elected every two years in two groups of five. Link now lives in District 3. All odd-numbered districts are supposed to elect commissioners this year. But she would be redrawn into an even-numbered district with another incumbent. Even if Link wanted to challenge the incumbent, there will be no election until 2024. And she can’t move and run elsewhere, because Athens-Clarke commissioners must live in their district for a year before taking office.