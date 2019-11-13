Kemp announced Wednesday that he would stop accepting applications Nov. 18.

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and state House Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones are among the top Republicans who’ve applied.

Whoever is appointed would need to defend the seat in a November 2020 special election. It’ll be one of two U.S. Senate races on the Georgia ballot: Republican Sen. David Perdue is also up for re-election.

