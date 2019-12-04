Loeffler, who co-owns the Atlanta Dream professional woman’s basketball franchise, is the CEO of financial services company Bakkt and a political newcomer.

Several prominent Trump allies have come out against Loeffler’s appointment, saying she is too moderate and inexperienced for the post. They’ve instead pushed for Rep. Doug Collins, one of Trump’s staunchest defenders in Congress.

AD

AD

Isakson, a three-term Republican senator, is stepping down at the end of the month because of health issues.

With his departure, both of Georgia’s GOP-held Senate seats will be on the ballot in 2020 as Democrats look to score an upset.

___

Taylor reported from Washington.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD