Georgia judge rules Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can run for reelection

Placeholder while article actions load

Judge rules Greene can run for reelection Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A judge in Georgia ruled Friday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) can run for reelection after a group of voters challenged the congresswoman’s eligibility because of allegations that she participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol after the 2020 presidential election. State Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot submitted his findings to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who accepted them and said Greene’s name will remain on the ballot.

A group of Georgia voters launched a legal effort to disqualify Greene from running for reelection because of her alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Greene, 47, had been accused of frequently using language to incite violence at the U.S. Capitol, including referring to efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election as “our 1776 moment.” The conservative lawmaker denies that she played a role in the event, which resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to 140 members of law enforcement.

Advertisement

While testifying in April about her alleged role in the attack, Greene said she could not remember whether she urged President Donald Trump to impose martial law as a way to remain in power.

Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, filed the challenge in March with the Georgia secretary of state’s office, alleging that Greene, who has built a reputation as one of Trump’s most fervent supporters, helped facilitate the violent insurrection aimed at preventing Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s win.

The organization expressed its disappointment in the judge’s ruling, calling it a betrayal of the 14th Amendment.

— Eugene Scott and Felicia Sonmez

Man gets 55 years for fatal shooting of officer

A man convicted of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer who came to his aid following a car crash in 2017 was sentenced Friday to 55 years in prison.

Advertisement

A Marion County judge sentenced Jason D. Brown to 58 years, with three years suspended, in the killing of ­38-year-old Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan.

Brown, 33, apologized and told the court he would never forgive himself for what he did.

Brown was convicted of murder and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge during a February bench trial.

Prosecutors agreed last December to drop their death penalty request against Brown in exchange for the judge, instead of a jury, hearing the case.

Brown was dangling upside down by his seat belt on July 27, 2017, when Allan approached after the single-car crash on Indianapolis’s south side. Allan attempted to crawl into the vehicle to keep Brown calm until paramedics arrived, but Brown shot him 11 times.

Two other officers then opened fire on Brown, wounding him.

Advertisement

The defense argued that Brown suffered a seizure before the crash and was not conscious of the fact he was shooting at an officer. But a doctor who treated Brown following the crash testified that he saw no evidence of a seizure.

Allan, who was married and had two sons, was a full-time officer with the Southport Police Department in the 2,000-person municipality on the south side of Indianapolis.

— Associated Press

Three officers indicted in 2020 protests

Two Dallas police officers and one from the Dallas suburb of Garland were indicted Friday for aggravated assault for their actions during the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzo announced Friday that Dallas officer Ryan Mabry faces six counts, former Dallas officer Melvin Williams faces four counts and Garland officer Joe Privitt faces one count after being indicted by a grand jury.

Mabry and Privitt were placed on administrative leave while Williams was fired earlier this year for violating the department’s use-of-force policy in a separate incident.

— Associated Press

GiftOutline Gift Article