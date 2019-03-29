State Rep. Ed Setzler, right, and Sen. William Ligon, Jr., arrive at the Capitol for a hearing on March 18, 2019, in Atlanta. A Georgia Senate committee approved a measure that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Republicans in Georgia are joining others in many states moving to enact tough abortion restrictions, even though they're certain to be challenged in court, in hopes that recent appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court will find them constitutional. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Georgia state legislators passed one of the nation’s most divisive abortion bans on Friday, which would prohibit the termination of a pregnancy after a fetal heatbeat is detected — as early as six weeks, before many women know they’re pregnant.

The vote came shortly after Republican Rep. Ed Setzler, who sponsored the legislation, called it an effort to establish full legal protections for fetuses and said it was an attempt to outlaw abortion, “in the highest courts of the land.”

Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is expected to sign the bill into law, and he released a statement praising its passage.

The bill attracted national attention and prompted fierce protests from abortion rights advocates as Setzler called for Republicans to pass the measure so that Kemp can “recruit the best legal team in the nation” to gut Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The legislation narrowly made it through the House on Friday, receiving 92 votes, just one more than the necessary to pass. Seventy-eight representatives opposed the measure. The Georgia Senate passed the bill earlier this month in a party-line vote.

Setzler said “common-sense Georgians” prevailed.



A woman records a group of abortion rights demonstrators at the Georgia State Capitol building in downtown Atlanta on March 22. The Georgia legislature passed a "heartbeat bill" Friday. (Alyssa Pointer/AP)

“This bill recognizes the fundamental life of the child in the womb is worthy of legal protection,” he said.

Activists have rallied at the statehouse to protest the legislation, chanting “shame” and “dissent” while clad in the red cloaks and white bonnets of characters from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a book and TV series that depicts a dystopian future where women are enslaved to rear children. The protestors have been an almost daily presence, along with heavy security.

On the other side, some anti-abortion advocates have said the bill isn’t strict enough. Georgia Right To Life Executive Director Zemmie Fleck sent a letter to the group’s supporters Tuesday asking them to urge lawmakers to oppose the measure, arguing that the bill’s exceptions for medical emergencies, rape and incest, when reported to police, are discriminatory toward the unborn.

“Georgia Right to Life was hopeful,” Fleck wrote. “We are saddened that the bill discriminates against classes of innocent human beings.”

The day before the vote, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), who was part of the historic wave of Democratic women elected to Congress in 2018, called on state leaders to oppose the bill.

Other prominent advocates — from Stacey Abrams, a rising star on the left who unsuccessfully ran for Georgia governor in 2018, to Hollywood activists like Alyssa Milano — took to social media throughout the week, asking legislators to reject the restrictions in Georgia.

They both signed a letter opposing the bill, joining the labor organizer Aij-en Poo, executives from Coca-Cola and Amazon and 90 other Georgia business leaders who said the measure would “take the state in the wrong direction.”

After the vote, more cries of “shame” echoed through the chamber.

“This is an all-out assault on the reproductive health and safety of Georgia women,” said Laura Simmons, the Georgia state director for the pro-abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice. “This cruel, unconstitutional bill is part of an extreme GOP agenda to strip freedoms from women and could not be further from the values that most Georgians hold.”

Those looking to expand access to abortions said they were alarmed that Setzler was not just pushing to ban abortion, but also to establish “personhood” for fetuses, granting full legal protection to the rights of a fetus and, critics say, putting them before the rights of a woman.

Georgia is one of at least 11 states to introduce so-called “heartbeat bills” this year, including Texas and Florida .

Conservative and religious groups have said they hope a flood of state-led legislation — largely from the South and Midwest — will push the Supreme Court to reconsider its Roe v. Wade ruling. Many are optimistic about their chances since President Trump’s appointment of justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

But lower courts have been quick to strike down the measures. Earlier this month, Kentucky’s governor signed a similar bill that a federal judge swiftly blocked. In January, an Iowa state court did the same to a 2018 law.

In North Carolina on Tuesday, another federal judge overturned a North Carolina law that barred women from having abortions after their 20th week of pregnancy — which is Georgia’s current law — calling the ban unconstitutional.

Also this week, in Mississippi, the latest state to enact a fetal heatbeat law, abortion righs supporters filed a lawsuit challenging the ban. The Center for Reproductive Rights asked a federal court to block the law before it takes effect on July 1.

“Let’s call this law what it is — a near total ban on abortion,” Nancy Northup,the group’s president and CEO, told The Washington Post.“We will keep taking them to court until they get the message.”

Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, an Atlanta Democrat, said women across the country “won’t forget” the lawmakers who voted to restrict abortion rights.

“What Republicans can’t take away, no matter how hard they try are the choices and rights women will have in the voting booth in 2020,” Jordan said.