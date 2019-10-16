Det. Tim Schaefer said Hoyle briefly put his car in park as an officer approached, but then ignored commands to turn it off and instead accelerated. Video from the officer’s body-worn camera shows him being knocked down and dragged behind the car as Hoyle speeds away.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports police say the officer suffered minor injuries.
Hoyle is charged with reckless driving and attempting to elude police, among other charges.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com
