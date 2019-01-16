Crews work to clear the road after a crash involving as many as 19 vehicles on Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass near Hesperia, Calif., on Wednesday. The crash was blamed in part on foggy weather. The California Highway Patrol said there were no major injuries, but the freeway was shut down for nearly three hours. (Will Lester/Orange County Register via AP)

GEORGIA

Man is accused of plot to attack White House

A Georgia man was charged Wednesday with plotting a terrorist attack on the White House after he allegedly told an undercover FBI agent he “wanted to do as much damage as possible” and hoped to be a martyr, according to court papers.

Hasher Jallal Taheb, 21, is accused of attempting to damage or destroy the White House by means of fire or an explosive, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Atlanta.

The court papers said the FBI began investigating Taheb last March, when an unidentified person told law enforcement officials that he had “become radicalized.”

An FBI informant and an undercover FBI agent later befriended Taheb, and in their conversations, the suspect described his plan to “blow a hole in the White House” so that the trio could then enter and attack the people inside with guns and grenades, according to the criminal complaint.

On Wednesday, Taheb, the informant, and the undercover agent met in a parking lot in Buford, Ga., to exchange their cars for rifles, an antitank weapon and explosives, according to the complaint.

As part of the sting operation, all the weapons were rendered inert, officials said.

According to the charging document, Taheb was arrested after the exchange was made. It was unclear whether he has obtained a lawyer.

The operation is similar to others that the FBI has used conducted against terrorism suspects, with one notable exception: For the past three weeks, the undercover agent and other agents on the case have not been paid, because the partial government shutdown has meant no paychecks for Justice Department employees.

— Devlin Barrett

TENNESSEE

Teacher gets 20 years in abduction of teen

A Tennessee teacher who was on the run for weeks with a 15-year-old student has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Tad Cummins, 52, broke down crying during sentencing in a Nashville courtroom Wednesday as he apologized to the victim and his own family.

Prosecutors asked for a 30-year sentence after Cummins pleaded guilty to transporting a minor across state lines for sex and obstructing justice.

The victim was in the federal courtroom in Nashville but did not speak. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Beth Myers read the girl’s statement, which said: “What you did to me was unspeakable.” The statement called Cummins “disgusting” and said the effects of his actions on her were “devastating and permanent.”

U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger said there were mitigating factors, including that Cummins had no criminal record and was unlikely to reoffend.

The search prompted by the girl’s disappearance ended when she was recovered in California in April 2017.

— Associated Press

Bull rider dies after being stomped on chest: A professional bull rider died after a bull stomped on his chest during a competition at the National Western Stock Show in Denver. The Professional Bull Riders said Mason Lowe, 25, from Exeter, Mo., died Tuesday at a hospital. Group spokesman Andrew Giangola said Lowe, who was ranked 18th in the world, was wearing a mandated protective vest. He was injured while coming out of a chute on a bull weighing about 1,700 pounds and attempting to stay on for eight seconds. A witness told KCNC-TV that Lowe fell off and was stomped as he tried to get up.

— Associated Press