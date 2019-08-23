MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man faces a federal prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to carrying a homemade gun that was disguised as an ink pen.

U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler’s office said in a news release Friday that 28-year-old Billy Christopher Evans of Macon admitted he made the weapon, which fired a .22-caliber bullet from what appeared to be an ink pen measuring less than 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) long.

Federal prosecutors said Bibb County sheriff’s deputies found the pen gun when they searched Evans after being called to a hotel where he was acting erratically in November 2017. Investigators successfully fired the pen gun at a test range.

Evans pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possessing an unregistered firearm. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

