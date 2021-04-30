He was being taken to prison to serve time for burglary, narcotics dealing and violating his probation.
Police dogs were searching North Clayton High School and a nearby apartment complex. The area is just south of Atlanta’s airport, where authorities say an Arizona murder suspect escaped Thursday while being transported back to Arizona.
In the Thursday incident, Jsaan Carlos Strover had gotten away from two Maricopa County, Arizona, deputies at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport while they were dropping off a rental car. A local television news crew spotted Strover and flagged down police, resulting in the man being taken back into custody after a daylong search.