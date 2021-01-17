Freeman and 25-year-old Shaquayvis Asberry of Riverdale, Georgia, were both charged with 10 counts of carrying a concealed firearm, three counts of receiving a stolen firearm, conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Asberry was also charged with 10 counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, while Freeman was charged with three vehicle violations.
Freeman was taken into custody with bond set at $118,000 cash. Asberry was taken into custody with bond set at $477,000 cash.
A 13-year-old boy who was in the car was turned over to a family member.
