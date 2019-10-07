The GBI release says the man refused orders to drop the machete and “attacked one of the officers.” An Athens-Clarke County Police news release says the man “brandished a knife in a threatening manner” toward an officer, who shot him in the torso.

News outlets report the man is in serious condition. His name hasn’t been released. The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay following department policy.

The GBI is investigating.

