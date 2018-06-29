This undated photo provided by the Kingsland Police Department shows Officer Zechariah Presley. Presley was in jail on Thursday, June 28, 2018, charged with voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office, after state investigators said he fatally shot a black man who was running away from him on June 21. (Kingsland Police Department via AP) (Associated Press)

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A white Georgia police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter after shooting a fleeing black man is set to make his first court appearance.

Kingsland Police Officer Zechariah Presley’s hearing will be at 2 p.m. Friday in Camden County, Georgia.

Presley was charged after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reviewed his body camera recording and other evidence in the death of Anthony Green in the small south Georgia town of Kingsland.

Presley’s lawyer, Adrienne Browning, said her client is looking forward to his day in court and declined further comment.

The killing has enraged Green’s family and friends. They plan to hold a news conference with their lawyers at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.