The State Board of Pardons and Paroles declined to grant clemency after holding a closed-door hearing Tuesday. The parole board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.

The board did not give a reason for its decision, saying only that it had considered the facts and circumstances, as well as the clemency application and testimony.

Lance went to Wood’s home the night of Nov. 8, 1997, kicked in the front door and shot Wood in the front and back with a shotgun and then beat Joy Lance to death with the butt of the shotgun, according to a Georgia Supreme Court summary of the case.

Lance has maintained his innocence.

Lance would be the first person executed in Georgia this year. Jimmy Fletcher Meders was scheduled for lethal injection Jan. 16, but the parole board commuted his sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole just hours before the execution was scheduled to happen.