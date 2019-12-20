Officials declined to release further details, citing the “sensitivity” of the cases.
Police in Portland are trying to find out whether Ferreira has links to any other sexual assault cases, investigators said.
Ferriera remained jailed without bail in the Lowndes County jail on Friday, listed as a fugitive from justice. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer representing him.
