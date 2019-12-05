Firefighters Thursday were trying to remove 11 million pounds (5 million kilograms) of peanuts from the warehouse Thursday while still battling hotspots, cutting off the supply of fuel for the fire, Carver said. He said the warehouse and the peanuts are total losses, but firefighters saved separate buildings, including the peanut oil press and a receiving building. The warehouse had no sprinklers, according to Carver.
Firefighters hope to have all the peanuts removed and the fire out by Friday or Saturday.
Premium Peanut CEO Karl Zimmer didn’t immediately respond Thursday to a phone call and an email seeking comment. The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.