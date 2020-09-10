Arriving officers found one woman in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. She was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.
The other two wounded people arrived at the hospital while police were there, and were in serious but stable condition, Bryant said.
Bryant said the investigation is ongoing, but there are challenges: There were multiple shooters and one gun was recovered, but other than the wounded woman found in the parking lot, no one involved remained on the scene.
